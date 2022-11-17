A hot investment prospect | Commercial property

The Courier

904 Howitt Street, Wendouree | A hot investment prospect

Updated November 17 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
  • 904 Howitt Street, Wendouree
  • 225 square metres
  • For sale via expressions of interest closing December 8 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

904 Howitt Street represents a fantastic freehold opportunity to purchase a modern commercial property with a secure lease to Ballarat's only dedicated compound pharmacy.

