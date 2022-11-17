A hot investment prospect | Commercial property

904 Howitt Street represents a fantastic freehold opportunity to purchase a modern commercial property with a secure lease to Ballarat's only dedicated compound pharmacy.
With a total building area of 225 square metres, the land area is 627 square metres (approx.).
Commencing October 2021, the current five-year lease term is returning $48,687 per annum plus GST and all usual outgoings. There is a fixed 2.5 per cent annual review.
Featuring an impressive modern building with quality a fit-out, the property is on a high exposure site
Perfectly placed on Howitt Street, this fantastic opportunity is in close proximity to both the hospital precinct and Wendouree Medical Precinct.
Ballarat's CBD, the iconic Lake Wendouree and Ballarat's MARS Stadium, home to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, are all within moments of 904 Howitt Street, making this an ideal location now and into the future.
