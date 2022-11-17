Contemporary modern home | Feature property

Situated on 534 square metres (approx.), from the moment you open the door, the wide entrance hall welcomes you into a spacious formal living area.
The hallway leads to an expansive open plan kitchen, living and dining area, featuring a stunning gas log fire.
The modern kitchen is fitted with stone benchtops, dishwasher, a 900mm stainless steel oven with gas cooktop, stylish modern cabinetry and walk-in butler's pantry. Adjoining the living area is an additional rumpus room.
The king-sized main bedroom is positioned at the front of the home and comes complete with a massive walk-in robe, full ensuite with stunning oversized walk-in shower, a double vanity and separate toilet. There are three additional bedrooms, all complete with built-in robes. The family bathroom close by is complete with separate shower, vanity, large bath and separate toilet.
From the open plan living area, large sliding doors open out to an impressive undercover alfresco area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Additional features of this incredible property include gas central heating, evaporative cooling, large rear shedding, double garage with drive through access, and an easy to maintain front and rear landscaped gardens. Homes of this size and calibre don't last long, so call the agency today to book a private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.