309 Wendouree Parade, Lake Wendouree | One of Ballarat's finest homes

Updated November 17 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
One of Ballarat's finest homes | House of the Week
  • 309 Wendouree Parade, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Carparks 4
  • $5,700,000 - $5,950,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Tim Valpied on 0418 504 169
  • Inspect: By appointment

This spectacular property boasts distinguished quality and immense proportions. Designed by the multi award-winner Paul Clout, this is one his signature luxury resort-style homes. Maximising comfort, lifestyle and technologically innovation, the residence sits on an impressive 1124 square metres.

