One of Ballarat's finest homes | House of the Week

This spectacular property boasts distinguished quality and immense proportions. Designed by the multi award-winner Paul Clout, this is one his signature luxury resort-style homes. Maximising comfort, lifestyle and technologically innovation, the residence sits on an impressive 1124 square metres.
The expansive layout stretches over two levels and includes four generous bedrooms, four impeccable bathrooms and a collection of lush living areas.
An entertainer's delight, the open living/kitchen area boasts quality Miele appliances, stone benchtops, integrated refrigerators, Blum drawers with European dividers and an appliance cupboard. The walk-in pantry includes a wine cellar, and provides further storage and preparation space.
The effortless indoor-outdoor flow allows you to live an idyllic luxury lifestyle. Large Concertina timber doors seamlessly welcome you to the outdoor living and entertaining spaces, wrapping around an 18 metre (approx.) solar heated pool, spa and timber canopy. The outdoor undercover area is fully equipped with heating, a built-in barbecue, bar fridge, dishwasher and television.
Living comes easy with an abundance of lounge space, including formal and informal, and a kids retreat with windows to a gorgeous Japanese garden and dining area.
Further enjoy your own seven-channel surround sound home cinema with elevated flooring, leather recliners, a bar fridge and private balcony.
The main suite has an ensuite with LED under lights and tiled heating, plus grand timber cabinet walk-in robes. Upstairs accommodates the remaining bedrooms, including a generous guest bedroom with ensuite, walk-in robe and a private balcony.
For year-round comfort, there is hydronic floor slab heating supplemented with reverse cycle air conditioning throughout.
Other highlights include Crema Marfil flooring, home automation (C-Bus) controlling lighting, security and blinds, an in-built Wi-Fi booster, and a wired audio system throughout with speakers to all zones.
Landscaped with tropical gardens and a beautiful water feature, the grounds have full irrigation in place. There is rear access to the enormous garage that accommodates four cars, has a large attic and a separate space to utilise as your own home gym/man cave/guest suite.
