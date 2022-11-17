A SPECIAL smoking ceremony has allowed young Indigenous children to finally be connected to a long-held tradition.
Almost 100 Aboriginal youngsters born at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital the past three years took part in a Welcome to Country.
It is the first time the health service has been able to host the ceremony since the pandemic began and while most babies were carried through the smoke, some were old enough to walk through the smoking tradition.
Grampians Health Aboriginal liaison team member Renee Bosworth said it was special to bring back the modern twist on a traditional practice.
"In a traditional smoking ceremony you wave the babies in the smoke as a way of bringing their spirits in from Dreaming and assist them to find their place in the world as human custodians of the land and waterways," Ms Bosworth said.
"The modern ceremony allows for a connectedness to community and culture."
Ballarat Health Services launched the Aboriginal Welcome to Country ceremonies for Ballarat babies in 2017. Now part of a merged health service across the region, Grampians Health teams hoped to bring similar ceremonies to its other campuses in Stawell, Dimboola, Edenhope and Horsham.
About 300 Aboriginal babies were born at Ballarat Base Hospital between 2019 and 2021.
IN OTHER NEWS
Wadawurrung traditional owner Tammy Gilson led the ceremony welcoming the young children to Country and youth dancers from Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative performed.
The ceremony was held in Aboriginal cultural garden Taur-a, which means place of belonging, at Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
Gum leaves were used in the ceremony, offering what Ms Bosworth said was a gentler smoke for young ones.
Children were gifted painted boomerangs and Welcome to Country picture books to commemorate the occasion. Youngsters could also have their photo taken on a possum skin cloak after the ceremony.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser was also a guest speaker for the ceremony.
