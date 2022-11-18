Men's health has been a big part of the 118-year-old Ballarat East Bowling Club, mostly without members knowing they were supporting their own health and wellbeing.
Initially starting as a bowling club, the Golden point venue has become an integral part of the community over the years where members help each other in many ways.
To extend on the health tools already used within the Ballarat East Bowling Club, it is hosting a Movember Men's Health Expo on Sunday.
BEBC board member Max Walters said the idea to hold the expo came from event co-ordinator Cathy Phillips, who lost her grandfather and father to suicide.
"With this Movember event at our club, we are hoping that the local community will take on board the tools that are open to all of us to enable us to be a better local inclusive community," Mr Walters said.
"We all get into a depression. We never know what life is going to throw at us. You get so down you have to find some way to get back.
"Getting that support is one of the biggest things and knowing where to find it."
The health event will feature 20 exhibitors to show residents 'how to look after your tools' - the health expo's theme.
One exhibitor, Ballarat Specialist Skin Clinic, will offer skin safety tools which Mr Walters said was important in a sport like lawn bowls where skin cancer and melanomas were prevalent.
He said the expo was not just for men, but for partners, friends and family because they provided an emotional tool.
"It's for everyone to know what services are available and finding ways to improve the health and wellbeing of men in the community," Mr Walters said.
Other features of the event include an opportunity for Movember financial donations, photo booth, bowls club championship games, petanque games, Canadian Car Club exhibit, live music, health talks, Q and A session, Red Cross afternoon tea and bowls club fundraising raffle.
Throughout the month of November, Ballarat East Bowling Club will be promoting community and individual fundraising for Movember, including the club's Ron Walters Day bowling tournament on Sunday, November 27.
The Movember Men's Health Expo will be held at the Ballarat East Bowling Club, 300 Bradshaw Street, Golden Point, on Sunday, November 20 from 1pm to 6pm.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.