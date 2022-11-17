This year's Ballarat Cup is set for a bumper crowd, with a strong field on the track and plenty to see and do - but a storm might spoil the party a little.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance of a "possibly severe" thunderstorm on Saturday, with a very high chance of showers likely in the afternoon and evening.
There is hope for some sunshine early, with a partly cloudy forecast and a top of 20 degrees - expect north to northeasterly winds in the morning then west to northwesterlies in the evening.
Gates for the 10-race Cup Day open at 11am, with the first race at 12.10pm.
There will be no formal Fashions on the Field event, but an online event will run instead - anyone wishing to enter can take a photo of themselves in front of a special backdrop and tag it #ballaratfashions to be in the running for prizes like a night at The Views in Melbourne.
The $500,000 Cup itself will run at 4.20pm.
Ballarat-trained horses will be in the mix, including Andrew Noblet's Foxy Frida.
Keep an eye on thecourier.com.au for live coverage throughout the day.
