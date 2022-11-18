We're a week out from the state election - finally - and the battlelines have been drawn up.
There might be some big promises to come, but with strong pre-poll numbers reported, it seems a lot of people have already made up their minds.
Here at The Courier, we've approached the election from two perspectives - what matters most to our readers, and the big infrastructure projects the city's leaders say we need.
We'll analyse the promises next week, as well as the ones made at the 2018 election, but for now, let's look at the big six Ballarat: Now and Into the Future projects.
Ahead of the federal election and budgets, the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Ballarat Regional Tourism, Grampians Health, Central Highlands Water, Federation University, and Sovereign Hill put forward six projects they said would transform the city.
Each would require significant funding, but given Ballarat's rapid population growth and other pressures, work should start as soon as possible.
The six projects range from connectivity to tourism infrastructure, from big upgrades to big, sweeping ideas.
Following the federal election, two federal budgets, a state budget, and a state election campaign, there's now a clearer picture of how these projects could progress.
It's very clear from the funding promises already that the Liberal Party has been paying attention to what the leaders have been asking for.
The party has opened up the purse strings, throwing millions of dollars at big projects in Ballarat, funded by scrapping the proposed Suburban Rail Loop in Melbourne.
Focusing just on the big six projects, the Liberals have promised $278 million to duplicate Dyson Drive, then build the rest of the Ballarat Link Road, which council says is needed to connect the Western Freeway to the Glenelg and Midland highways, as well as provide a new north-south link for residents in a booming area.
The Liberals also promised $16 million to build a new recycling centre for Ballarat and the wider district, which would aim to get tonnes of recyclable material out of landfill and create new industries - council spends millions each year on landfill, and space is running out.
Finally, Sovereign Hill's next big project, the Gold Pavilion and a new entrance, received Liberal backing, part of a broader tourism package.
The incumbent Labor Party has dozens of infrastructure promises as well, but so far they have declined to match the big-spending Liberal promises for the big six projects.
Both parties have backed the $150 million upgrade to Mars Stadium for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will go ahead regardless of who wins next week.
Neither party has allocated money for a dedicated regional mental health facility, though the Liberals are promising a new hospital in Ballarat's west, and Labor has committed to delivering each of the Royal Commission into the Victorian Mental Health System's recommendations.
Federation University's grand idea to create a "university city" has not received any state government promises either, which could revive the CBD by not only rebuilding campus infrastructure, but bring more population density to the middle of town to boost businesses.
We've still got a week to go, so no doubt there'll be a lot more money thrown at Ballarat - the question is, as always, what's next.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.