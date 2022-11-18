The Courier

GWV Rebels duo earn AFL/AFLW Academy spots

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 11:00am
Jessica Rentsch in action for the Rebels during the NAB League season. Picture by Adam Trafford

Greater Western Victoria Rebels Jessica Rentsch and George Stevens have both been added to their respective AFL/AFLW Academy programs, moving one step closer to achieving their professional football dreams.

