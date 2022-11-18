Greater Western Victoria Rebels Jessica Rentsch and George Stevens have both been added to their respective AFL/AFLW Academy programs, moving one step closer to achieving their professional football dreams.
Rentsch joins a list of 30 players in the AFLW Academy for 2023, following in the footsteps of fellow Rebel Paige Scott, who was drafted by Essendon this AFLW season.
Stevens is one of six Vic Country players to earn a list spot in the AFL Academy, with both Academy teams to be coached by former Collingwood player Tarkyn Lockyer.
"Selection in the NAB AFL and AFLW Academy is a significant achievement, and all players are thoroughly deserving of their place in the squads," Lockyer said.
"As part of their selection in the 2023 NAB AFL and AFLW Academy, players will be given the opportunity to continue to develop on and off the field under the guidance of expert coaching, high performance and wellbeing staff."
The players will also attend training sessions with AFL and AFLW clubs throughout the 2023 season, providing first-hand experience of the standards required to make it at the highest level.
