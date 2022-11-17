The Courier
Crime

Police helicopter used to track allegedly stolen 4WD in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:35am, first published 9:50am
A police chopper over Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police have arrested a man after spotting an allegedly stolen vehicle in Ballarat overnight.

