Police have arrested a man after spotting an allegedly stolen vehicle in Ballarat overnight.
Officers sighted the Nissan XTrail with no plates parked in Kent Street, Sebastopol at 11.30pm Thursday.
Police said the Nissan sped off but was followed by a police helicopter across several suburbs.
Thousands of residents across Ballarat heard the airwing in action between 10.50pm and 12.30am.
Police said the driver eventually dumped the vehicle on Clover Street, Wendouree and fled on foot.
Officers found the man nearby and he was arrested.
Police said a 37-year-old Sebastopol man was taken to hospital where he remained under guard on Friday morning.
He is expected to be interviewed later today.
