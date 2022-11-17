State series leader lines up in Fred Icke road race

Victorian Road Series leader Jack Aitken shapes as the one to beat in the Fred Icke Cycling Road Race at Kingston on Saturday.
The Hamilton rider has a commanding lead in the series with two events remaining.
He set up his tearaway lead with a strong performance across three stages of the Tour of Mansfield, which launched the state series.
Stuart Darling from Wagga is Aitken's near rival in series standings among entries for Saturday, followed by Spencer Evans, of Bendigo.
They have an opportunity to move well into the top 10, but have no chance of catching Aitken yet.
With the fourth leg of the VRS cancelled, there is only the Tour of Bright to come after the Fred Icke, with that event offering substantial points across three stages and the general classification.
Sebastopol Ballarat Cycling Club is again coordinating the event, which has categories over 67km, 100km and 134km.
The circuit, which starts and finishes in Kingston, takes in Smeaton and Blampied.
The road race has attracted more than 30 elite A grade men among total entries of about 130, which also include men's B and C grade, women's A, B and C, and masters men's A, B and C.
The elite men's A and masters men A are contested over 134km.
Ballarat Sebastopol has a presence in the women's A grade race, with Sophie Byrne and Gemma Abery.
