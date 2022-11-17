The Courier

Hamilton's Jack Aitken pedalling to extend margin in Victoria Road Cycling Series at Kingston

Updated November 18 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 9:55am
State series leader lines up in Fred Icke road race

Victorian Road Series leader Jack Aitken shapes as the one to beat in the Fred Icke Cycling Road Race at Kingston on Saturday.

Local News

