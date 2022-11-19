STANDING in the middle of his works on display, artist Christian den Besten says this offers him a different perspective on Ballarat.
The Geelong-based Den Besten has long been fascinated with Ballarat's historic architecture as a subject for his drawings. A small taste of Den Besten's prolific body of work is on exhibition in Christian den Besten: an outsider's view in Backspace Gallery, inside Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Visitors can stroll along Den Besten's impression of Lydiard Street, including the art gallery, with pictures of building arranged into the east and west sides of the street. Den Besten's 3D car models are displayed on a road down the centre.
This was the first time Den Besten has considered his works arranged as such.
He has been passionate about documenting his hometown and places he visits, such as Bendigo and Melbourne.
Den Besten, who has an intellectual disability, is a self-taught artist who has exhibited in National Gallery of Australia and has works in private collections across the nation.
With a keen interest in politics, Den Besten has sculpted political figures such as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and former Prime Minister Julia Gillard. He listens to current affairs on radio as he works.
Den Besten works with ArtGusto, a small, supported art studio championing dignity and respect in having works of artists with intellectual disabilities recognised.
He liked that his Lydiard Street drawings were considered records of time for a constantly changing streetscape. This offered him a chance to revisit places.
Den Besten's works complement the nearby exhibition of Ballarat artist Bren Luke's Streets of Your Town, taking a different look at Ballarat architecture.
Art Gallery of Ballarat director Louise Tegart said the Backspace program was designed to showcase work by early-career artists from the broader region.
"The Gallery is delighted to welcome Christian Den Besten for this exhibition and look forward to sharing with our visitors his 2D and 3D works that celebrate some of Ballarat's most iconic buildings in the central arts and culture precinct," Ms Tegert said.
"With an outsider's eye, he brings these buildings vividly to life through his very individual use of colour and perspective."
An outsider's view is on show until January 15.
