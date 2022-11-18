Ballarat trainer Matt Cumani is quietly confident that his horse, Future Score, can steal the show in Saturday's listed $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m.
The eight-year-old will race in the Cup for his first time, heading into the weekend following a seventh-place finish at Flemington.
"He had one prep run at Flemington leading into this weekend which was over a short distance for him so he was never going to be a likely winning chance, but I was really happy with the way he ran," Cumani said.
"He finished off really strongly and what you want to see from a stayer like him is him hitting the lines which he did quite impressively."
It was a performance that has Cumani upbeat about Future Score's chances on Saturday.
"I'm pretty confident that he will run a big race on Saturday. Whether he has the quality to win over 2000m second up we'll have to wait and see," Cumani said.
"He's an older boy now as well but he's working really well at home so we are all pretty confident that he can defy his odds."
It will be the second time that Cumani runs a horse in The Cup, with Grey Lion running in the 2017 Ballarat Cup.
"It is a very competitive race, it is half a million dollars for a reason but he has shown himself to be a good horse in the past and I think he can still do it," Cumani said.
"We have run once before in the Ballarat Cup with Grey Lion who came third, but we are hoping we can go one or two spots better this weekend."
Cumani is expecting Saturday's race to be tough, but said it is not as tough as it could be for the prize money.
"The Cup is at a time where people are looking to give their horses a bit of a break whereas Future Score is ready to go now and make the most of races like this," he said.
"It will still be a hard race and is still very tough but I think he can be competitive in it."
Cumani, who moved to Ballarat in 2016, said Saturday's Cup carries some extra meaning to it.
"It would be great to win a local cup," he said.
"I'm raising a young family here in Ballarat, I've got two kids now so it is certainly our home which makes it all the more special."
The forecast is not worrying Cumani, with the Ballarat trainer believing Future Score can handle whatever the elements throw at him on Saturday.
"He is very versatile, he won the Cranbourne Cup on a Good 3 and ran fourth in the Sydney Cup on a Heavy 10 so he can almost do anything. He just doesn't want it absolutely bottomless," Cumani said.
"His last race at Warrnambool was very disappointing. It was after a full week of rain and it was basically mud. I'd like Saturday to be anywhere between a Good 3 and a Heavy 8."
Future Score will be ridden by Fred Kersley in Saturday's Cup.
