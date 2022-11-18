Like many Australians, Maxwell & Williams has been on Rach's radar since the company was founded in 1996. "Mum's always had something (from M&W) in the cupboard," she says, recalling walking into a Daylesford homewares shop in 2020 and spying pieces designed in collaboration with renowned Australian artist Pete Cromer. "I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't that just be the dream, to work for someone like that (M&W) and on items that everyone can see?'. Because not everyone wants to buy a painting; it's different when it's something they'll use everyday (and) another way to get your art out there."