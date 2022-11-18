Special publication
Sitting in the small room Rach Jackson has set up as her home studio, the Ballarat artist's talent is undeniable. With morning sun streaming through the window, tubes of paint and canvases-in-waiting sit near works from other artists she loves, and her biggest coup to date - an exciting collaboration with Australian designer homewares company Maxwell & Williams, just in time for summer.
It's a real pinch-me moment for Rach, who dreamed of becoming an artist during childhood. Growing up in Ballarat, she started a Bachelor of Arts degree, but dropped out and instead spent years working as a hairdresser. "I thought it was an unachievable dream to live as an artist, so did other things that weren't very fulfilling, but always did creative things in my spare time," she says.
After exploring her extraordinary flair for animal portraits in 2016, Rach decided to have another crack at the abstract-style of painting she dabbled in when she was younger. Needless to say, she found her groove, and by the beginning of 2020 was photographing everything she painted and posting the works on Instagram. "Twenty years ago it was so hard to get your work out there," says Rach. "You had to take your photos into galleries, but being able to show it to the whole world has made a huge difference."
Among the throngs who noticed Rach's artwork on Instagram (she currently has more than 51,000 followers and counting) was the team at Maxwell & Williams, which is sold in more than 500 outlets across Australia and 40 markets around the world. "I was ready to go and work on a farm for six weeks, and out of the blue got this email inviting us to collaborate," she says. "It was amazing - I knew it was big, so rang my mum straight away."
Like many Australians, Maxwell & Williams has been on Rach's radar since the company was founded in 1996. "Mum's always had something (from M&W) in the cupboard," she says, recalling walking into a Daylesford homewares shop in 2020 and spying pieces designed in collaboration with renowned Australian artist Pete Cromer. "I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't that just be the dream, to work for someone like that (M&W) and on items that everyone can see?'. Because not everyone wants to buy a painting; it's different when it's something they'll use everyday (and) another way to get your art out there."
Rach's collaboration, Rock Garden is emblazoned on a new range of melamine picnicware and accessories, based on a small artwork she painted at the end of 2021. "My parents had just bought a house down by the beach and I liked the vibe down there, and the gardens' different plants and flowers," she recalls. "It's hard to tell because it's abstract, but there's elements from gardens and nature in there."
Nature is a constant source of inspiration for Rach, who uses acrylic paints on canvas to create her contemporary abstract style. "It's not like I see something and replicate it, it's just the whole vibe," she smiles. "It's calming and makes me feel re-energised. I go out, take it all in, and when I come back I can get into my own world and translate it onto canvas."
Rach paints from home, which provides the flexibility she loves. "I love taking my time and not having to be anywhere at any certain time," she says. "I've always been a bit of a homebody, so it's nice to take a space and make it colourful and inspiring." With her tools of the trade kept organised on trolleys, Rach says it's important her artistic space also looks pretty, "so it's a nice place to come into and a place I want to be".
As well as creating vignettes (with pieces from a combination of artists, including Casey Rainbow, the fellow Maxwell & Williams collaborator she is currently working with on a separate range of Christmas offerings), Rach says painting by natural light is "super important".
"I did try working in my garage last year, but it didn't have any windows and was just a disaster. When it was cold I had lights up, but it was very uninspiring and I was really struggling to create." Indeed, it was a reminder to Rach how important light at home can be: "On a sunny day, I'm on fire."
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
