Humanities are fundamental to who we are and what we do

This is an edited extract from the Opening Address at the 53rd Australian Academy of Humanities Symposium, held in Ballarat on 17 and 18 November 2022.
At Australian Catholic University (ACU) we have an enduring and demonstrated commitment to humanities teaching and research. Humanities is fundamental to who we are and what we do.
We see the value of humanities every day on our campuses, and the communities they are part of. The arts and humanities are essential for our regional futures, developing the skilled, engaged, flexible and curious citizens who will be absolutely crucial for our changing economies and societies.
This can be seen not only in our words, but in our actions. Our investment in arts and humanities has grown significantly over the past number of years.
Some might call it a "counter-cyclical" investment, as we so often read about the imminent demise of the arts.
Our Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences has in the space of a few years grown into one of the most active and engaged humanities research centres in Australia, building on the existing strengths of our National School of Arts.
We are very clear in our belief that an education in humanities is an investment in the future. We are creating opportunities, rather than being limited by ingrained habits and expectations.
All over Australia - on our campuses in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and right here in Ballarat - you can see that commitment.
We see our local presence, connected to the national and global infrastructure that a Catholic university brings, as a key asset in the growth and strengthening of humanities.
That's why here in Ballarat we have entered into agreements with local partners to develop the next generation of thought leaders in arts and humanities.
An initial small cohort of PhD students will be starting here in Ballarat 2023, co-funded by ACU and our industry partners Sovereign Hill, the City of Ballarat and the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
We will also re-commence first year arts teaching at our Ballarat Campus, a nationally connected but locally delivered bespoke offering.
We're very excited about this, as we build for the future of critical thinking in our regions.
Anyone who is interested in kickstarting their career with critical learning and thinking - in history, English literature, politics, or any of the other arts disciplines - we encourage you to consider starting with us next year.
We will deliver classes on campus in Ballarat, connected with our campus in Melbourne. In Ballarat there are many difficult histories that we need to better engage with.
We want our campus in Ballarat and our people to be part of the dialogue that this city and region needs, even as we are challenged by the histories of suffering that many in this community have experienced.
That means we listen, we engage, we lead - when appropriate - through the darkness, and into the light of knowledge, truth and love.
That is our mission, and that is our responsibility here, and everywhere.
If you would like to know more, and be part of this dialogue, I invite you to our campus on Mair St, 30 November 3.00-4.00pm, to join me, my Ballarat colleagues, and our local industry partners in discussion.
Professor Zlatko Skrbis is the Vice-Chancellor and President of Australian Catholic University, which has campuses in Ballarat as well as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Rome.
