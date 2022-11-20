Next Saturday Victorian voters will decide whether a Daniel Andrews-led Labor government achieves a historic electoral victory or whether the Mathew Guy-led coalition parties can achieve a remarkable come-from-behind win against all odds.
If Labor wins, Andrews will go on to become the longest-serving Labor premier in Victoria and Labor will cement its place as the natural party of government in a state once thought to be the 'jewel in the Liberal crown'. If the coalition parties win it will be the largest ever electoral turnaround since the Second World War.
Formal campaign launches were held last Sunday, on the eve of the beginning of pre-poll voting. The focus of both parties was on energy policy.
Labor's emphasis was squarely on the huge State Electricity Commission project. It aims to drive the transition to renewable energy, claiming it will eventually create up to 59,000 jobs with the focus on trade-related employment opportunities.
Mr Guy announced a promise to heavily re-invest in gas production in Victoria, which will be quarantined for domestic use.
The latest opinion poll by Redbridge in the Herald Sun shows both Labor and the coalition with a primary vote of 38 per cent and Labor leading on a two-party preferred basis 53.5/47.5.
This indicates a tightening of the race, although if this result was replicated next Saturday, Labor would lose some seats but still win the election.
Last week I discussed the use of Group Voting Tickets (GVT) in the upper house and how judicious or perhaps manipulative use of these can distort the outcome.
In a sensational development the Animal Justice Party (AJP) which had been reported as being party to a preference deal with other minor parties organised by renowned 'preference whisperer' Glenn Druery, suddenly reneged on an arrangement and instead, at the last minute, switched preferences to left-of-centre parties.
The effect of this is the AJP will still get preferences from the 'deal' whilst harvesting preferences from left-of-centre parties. This may lead to them winning an additional upper house seat at the expense of a minor party, most likely Derryn Hinch's Justice Party.
Mr Druery was reported to have said "...it was a charade".
Mr Druery openly bragged about his ability to get minor party candidates elected at the expense of the Greens in the upper house.
In a video recording, Druery reportedly to have said "we've got to give the government, which will be the Andrews government, we've got to give them a crossbench they can work with".
Hopefully this episode will bring to an end GVT in this state. The Liberals have announced they will abolish GVT if they win the election. Labor should do so as well.
A huge blow to a number of key independent 'teal' candidates in key Melbourne electorates has been averted after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) overturned a VEC ruling that invalidated their how-to-vote cards (HTV). The cards all showed a '1' against their name leaving the other candidates blank.
The VEC argued that HTV cards must show a complete list of preferences, an argument rejected by VCAT which said there was sufficient direction on the cards to indicate all candidates on the ballot paper should have a number against their name.
With the Liberals deciding to preference the Greens ahead of Labor, the Greens now have a good chance of picking up three more inner Melbourne seats from Labor, Richmond, Northcote and possibly Albert Park.
The VEC has referred Mr Guy and his former chief of staff Mitch Catlin to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) saying "despite public statements to the contrary, the VEC has not received full cooperation from those connected to its investigation".
This matter involves allegations Mr Catlin tried to circumvent donation disclosure laws after reports he asked a Liberal donor to pay a six-figure sum into his private marketing business.
Catlin resigned after these disclosures. Mr Guy insists he has fully cooperated with the VEC and provided all relevant documentation.
There is no doubt that the polls are closing, as expected, and that the Labor government will lose some marginal seats to the Liberal and Greens parties.
A week out from the election though it appears the Andrews government is set for re-election.
Ian Tulloch, Adjunct Research Fellow, La Trobe University.
