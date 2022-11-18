Police have warned they'll be highly visible and on the lookout for any trouble during the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle group's Ballarat run this weekend.
According to Victoria Police Media, members of the group will be in Ballarat from Friday to Sunday for their national annual general meeting.
Police said a run from Ballarat to Wallace and back is expected to take place on Saturday.
Specialist police units, including the VIPER and Echo taskforces, will be in Ballarat.
Western Region Inspector Bob Heaney said in a statement police will be out in force to "minimise any community disruption or intimidation that may arise".
"Police will have a vehicle checkpoint set up on the route to ensure the riders are complying with the road rules and conducting themselves appropriately," he said.
IN THE NEWS
"We will be monitoring all activity and will be ready to take swift action to prevent, detect and disrupt any potential unlawful activity. It will not be tolerated.
"Victoria Police is not intimidated by OMCGs and we will not allow our communities to be intimidated either.
"The local community can be assured that Victoria Police has made wide scale preparations and is ready to appropriately monitor and respond to OMCG activities for this national AGM."
Anyone with information about OMCG activity is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.