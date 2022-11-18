The Courier

Ballarat police issue warning ahead of national Bandidos AGM

By The Courier
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
The former Bandidos clubhouse in Ballarat. File photo

Police have warned they'll be highly visible and on the lookout for any trouble during the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle group's Ballarat run this weekend.

