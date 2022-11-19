The Courier

Albury-based Swell Vox to perform organ, tenor solos at St John's

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 19 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organist Jeremy Flores and tenor Anthony Lee will unite in what is billed as an enlightening tour for St John's Anglican Church in Soldiers Hill.

A CHANCE to relax with beautiful music is one way St John's parish rector Chris Keast hopes to rebuild community ties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.