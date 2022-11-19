A CHANCE to relax with beautiful music is one way St John's parish rector Chris Keast hopes to rebuild community ties.
Albury-based music ensemble Swell Vox will feature experienced organist Jeremy Flores in concert with emerging tenor Anthony Lee in what has been billed as an enlightening tour of organ and tenor solos for Ballarat.
The recital will showcase St John's Anglican Church's historic 1891 Fincham and Hobday organ.
Father Keast the parish was fortunate to have such an historic organ at St John's and this concert was a chance to welcome in the broader community to hear two "excellent" musicians.
"They'll be sharing their talent and letting people enjoy an afternoon out," Father Keast said. "This music can reach so many people."
Father Keast said the concert could continue in helping bring people together amid the pandemic.
The afternoon will feature music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Anton Bruckner, Gabriel Faure, Henry Purcell and Felix Mendelssohn.
The Swell Vox duo will perform at St John's in Soldiers Hill on Sunday, 2.30pm. Entry by donation.
