The article about the proposed development on the site of Robert Sims on the corner of Humffray Street and Bradby Lane, (Courier 12 November 2022), and the response, have yet again thrown into high relief the real elephant in the room.
Exactly who are these developers who have ridden into town and believe they have an inalienable right to demolish and disfigure our historic city? Do they have any understanding at all of where this place stands in the history of Australia? It seems not!
This part of Ballarat East is a disgrace and a shameful indictment to former Councils who have either let this historical precinct fall apart, or actively promoted its demolition with the replacement of so-called progressive development.
Not only has this incredibly valuable precinct not been given its due historical recognition and been preserved, but even worse, its skyline is threatened by complete disfigurement and obliteration, through out-of-character high-rise developments of the kind typified by the GovHub.
My question is: from where do these developers derive their demolition/disfigurement warrant, in a historical/intellectual sense, as distinct from a legal edict? Like Bradby my family also has strong historic ties with this area. My grandfather had his farrier's business only a stones' throw away in Main Road.
Weston Bate in his Lucky City, described this area of Main Road as the artery and the throbbing heart of this area in the 1850s and 60s - the wealthiest and most vibrant mile and a half of road anywhere in Australia-or on the planet, for that matter.
We are undoubtedly at a tipping point, and this is the kind of serious debate we need to be having on the cusp of our city moving towards UNESCO world heritage listing.
Are we truly worthy of it, or are we just kidding ourselves?
John Smyth, Emeritus Research Professor, Federation University
The public meeting of 6th November heard planning expert Professor Michael Buxton warn us to expect a 'tidal wave' of development with inappropriate tall buildings.
A proposal for two seven-storey buildings at Bakery Hill on the edge of the CBD later that week showed how right he was.
Council's Skyline and Views Study focused on important views across the city.
One such view looks eastwards along Dana Street.
The proposed buildings would dominate much of this view - completely obscuring the Ballarat East Fire Station tower.
Views the other way from the Ballarat East Town Hall Gardens towards Craigs and the Town Hall would also be blocked.
The buildings would be over twice the height of the three-storey townhouses envisaged in Council's Bakery Hill redevelopment study.
They would also greatly exceed the heights proposed in the current 'Making Ballarat Central - CBD Strategy' which shows a mix of buildings up to three and four storeys.
This proposal shows no appreciation of the importance of the Main Road, Bakery Hill area to the history of Ballarat.
It is essential that this proposal is rejected and not be allowed to become a precedent for even more unnecessarily high buildings in our city.
Stuart Kelly, Ballarat West.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.