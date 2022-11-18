The Ballarat Cup already holds a special place in the career of hometown jockey John Allen.
The Irishman has quickly made the listed race one of his favourites with two victories.
He partnered Kiwia to a win for trainer Darren Weir in 2018 and then a year later again combined with Kiwia to land the cup, but this time with Archie Alexander as the trainer.
Only Brad Rawiller has been more successful in the Sportsbet Ballarat Cup in the past two decades.
Rawilller has an outstanding record with four wins. His run began in 2010 with the Michael Kent-trained My Bentley.
He again combined with Kent in 2011 to score with Domesky and then completed a hattrick with King Diamond for Jarrod McLean in 2012.
If that was not enough, he returned three years later and guided Junoob home for Chris Waller.
Allen can put a third Ballarat Cup in his trophy cabinet with the Michael Moroney-trained Bankers Choice.
Allen rode the five-year-old to sixth place in the group 1 Mackinnon Stakes, 2000m, at Flemington on November 5.
WINNING the Ballarat Cup would also be a special moment for jockeys Brett Prebble and Ben Melham,
Each grew up in Ballarat, with Melham making his start as a jockey at Dowling Forest.
Prebble, who married Ballarat's Maree Payne, is on the Chris Waller-trained joint top weight Desert Icon.
Prebble knows the seven-year-old well, having saluted on him in consecutive races at Moonee Valley in September.
They also combined in Desert Icon's latest outing, when seventh in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup.
Melham has the reins on stablemate and other top weight Polly Grey.
CHRIS Waller is not the only trainer with a runner and with a Ballarat Cup already under his belt.
Euroa brothers Ben and JD Hayes are in pursuit of two in a row. They took Zayydani to victory in the $500,000 feature last year.
This year they are represented by Dark Dream, which was a last-start second in the Kyneton Cup at Bendigo.
Ben Hayes also combined with his father David and cousin Tom Dabernig with Pilote D'Essai in 2016.
Michael Kent is the last trainer to go back-to-back in the race with My Bentley in 2010 and Domesky in 2011.
Darren Weir, Robert Smerdon and the late George Hanlon are the other trainers to be multiple winners of the race in the modern era.
Smerdon saluted with McGuane in 1996 and Grand Dreamer in 2017, and Weir with Just The Part in 2004 and Kiwia in 2018.
The legendary Hanlon had the rare feat of winning with Royal Caliph in 1998 and 2000.
CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver can turn the clock back in the Cup.
He won the race with The Offer for Gai Waterhouse nine years ago.
Patrick Moloney is another jockey engaged on Saturday with a Ballarat Cup already to his name.
He was on the Robert Smerdon-trained Grand Dreamer in 2017.
Oliver is in the saddle on favourite Atishu for Chris Waller, while Moloney will have charge of Foxy Frida for the Ballarat stable of Andrew Noblet.
THERE is nothing like a hometown win in any race on Cup Day.
If a Ballarat trainer does not have a runner in the Cup, winning any race will do.
Here's the Ballarat trainers will runners of Saturday:
- Ciaron Maher-David Eustace. While not all their starts are based in Ballarat, the training partnership has the biggest arm of its multi-stable operation next to Dowling Forest Racecourse.
- Shay Keating
- Mitchell Freedman
- Tony and Calvin McEvoy
- Symon Wilde. The Warrnambool trainer has a satellite stable in Ballarat.
- Tammy Birnie
- Andrew Noblet
- Archie Alexander
- Robert Hickmott
- Matt Cumani
- Julie Scott
NICK Ryan won the 2015 Ballarat Cup as a jockey on Command N Conquer.
Now on the other side of the fence as an established trainer, Ryan is taking three runners to Cup Day.
He has Edison and Not To Be Mist in the $150,000 Hertz Tonks Plate, 1200m, and Munhamek in $130,000 The Haymarket Handicap, 1400m.
Two Ballarat regional syndicators could have big days at Sportsbet Ballarat on Saturday.
Ballan-based Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock has the exciting Detonator Jack in The Haymarket Handicap.
He goes to Ballarat after a first-up win at Flemington.
Ballarat's Wylie Dalziel Roy Higgins Racing has three runners - Pounding in the $130,000 Ecycle Solutions McKellar Mile, 1600m; Red Hot Nicc in the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo and 4yo Classic, 1100m; and Riot And Rose in The Haymarket Handicap.
