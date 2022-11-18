The Courier
Ballarat Football Netball League's joint leading goalkicker Nick Rodda finds new club

By Matt Currill
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 1:11pm
Darley spearhead Nick Rodda is on the move. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Nick Rodda, last season's joint leading goalkicker in the Ballarat Football Netball League, has left Darley ahead of the 2023 season.

