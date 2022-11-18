Nick Rodda, last season's joint leading goalkicker in the Ballarat Football Netball League, has left Darley ahead of the 2023 season.
Rodda has signed with North Warrnambool Eagles in the Hampden Football Netball League after a single season with the Devils.
The VFL premiership player kicked 56 goals in the regular season to share the Tony Lockett Medal with Melton spearhead Ryan Carter.
Rodda also ranked second in the league with an average 4.1 marks inside 50 per game and was named in the BFNL team of the year.
The 28-year-old has a connection to the Eagles through his partner, Maisie Barlow, who has joined the club's open netball side.
Rodda is the first notable departure from a Devils group that rebounded from a winless 2021 to reach the semi finals in 2022, where they lost to Ballarat by one point.
Reigning Henderson Medallist Brett Bewley will return next year alongside coach Dan Jordan, while homegrown VFL premiership player Billy Myers will return on a full-time basis.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
