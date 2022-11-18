If you live in Ballarat - you've almost certainly seen Samantha McIntosh's ute in spots all over the city.
But on Wednesday, it wasn't going anywhere.
Tyres were let down on the corflute-carrying vehicle, prompting a police visit and a stern social media response about democracy.
"I won't be a bystander!," she wrote on Facebook.
"This behaviour is disgraceful, bullying and intimidation of women, and not the way to conduct any Victorian election.
"Australia is lucky to be a democratic country - and then you have rabbits who think that flattening two tyres and leaving a red valve cap with tiny stones fitted inside is the answer to their cause."
The ute - which is used by her husband for work - has compressed air tyres, but the red caps are normally used for tyres that contain nitrogen.
She said large pieces of gravel had been left in the caps, which were then tightly screwed on, wrecking the valve.
Ms McIntosh - who is on temporary leave from her role as a Ballarat councillor - said the tyres were pumped up, but were found deflated again, possibly because of the damage.
The car - and the corflutes - were back outside Stockland Wendouree on Friday.
"To witness a trail of bad behaviour in our beautiful community is disappointing to say the least," she later said.
"It's absolutely not called for and I refuse to be intimidated by these people - and at the same time pretend this behaviour didn't happen.
"It's important for us not to be 'bystanders' but instead to be an 'upstanding' citizen.
"Ironically a friend who is a supporter of the red cap team offered to repair the ute and I'd like to publicly thank him for his timely help."
Police are looking into the incident.
McMcIntosh's Facebook post includes CCTV, close ups of the damage and a short video from Ms McIntosh in front of a graffitied Liberal party billboard on Mair Street.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
