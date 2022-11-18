Two weeks of campaigning was enough for some in the upcoming state election as 15 per cent of voters have already cast their ballots in Ballarat districts.
Early voting has been open for a week and in Eureka and Wendouree districts 7600 people have voted. This is double the amount of votes cast in the same period in 2018.
Early voting will be available at the weekend and for the next week before the official election day on Saturday, November 26.
A Victorian Electoral Commission spokesperson said they had tried to give as many options as possible for voters in the 2022 elections. All districts have one and some have two voting locations.
In Ballarat you can vote at Stockland Wendouree, in the Bridge Mall and a warehouse in Eureka Street.
While two of these are in the Wendouree district and one in Eureka, the VEC said voters could choose a voting location that best suited them.
This means Ripon voters in Scarsdale or Lucas can cast their votes at the centres in Ballarat.
Detailed accessibility access for each voting location is available on the VEC website.
For the Stockland Wendouree voting centre, there are disability car parks outside of the shopping complex. The road is closed outside of the entrance to make it easier for pedestrians to cross and speak to party volunteers handing out how to vote cards.
If you can not make it to a centre, applications for postal votes are available until Wednesday at 6pm.
Applications are available online or you can pick up a form at an Australia post outlet.
If you receive a postal vote but decide to vote in person instead, "please destroy your ballot pack when it arrives in the mail," the VEC spokesperson said.
"We have checks in place to ensure that if someone has already voted in person, a returned postal ballot pack from the same voter will not be admitted to the count."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
