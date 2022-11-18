No matter what happens at the upcoming state election, the Ballarat Indian community can breathe a sigh of relief as funding for their community centre is secure.
On Friday afternoon, Labor candidate for Ripon, Martha Haylett promised $900,000 for the development of a community centre and prayer facility in Ross Creek.
With Louise Staley, the Liberal incumbent, promising $875,000 two weeks ago, no matter who wins the election the funding has been promised.
Ballarat Hindu Temple & Cultural Center president Hari Shankar Parippaayillam said the centre would be vital for the Ballarat community, as well as residents in Horsham or Bendigo.
Currently, the Ballarat community has to travel to Melbourne if they want to attend a temple.
The funding would pay for development of their Ross Creek property, and the plans include building a prayer hall, which would create space for 30 to 40 people.
The cultural association is also looking to build a commercial kitchen and children's playground.
Mr Parippaayillam has been living in Ballarat for 17 years and said he is thankful they will soon be able to gather together as a community.
He said it was also an important way for older members of their community who have emigrated and moved to Ballarat to feel connected and comfortable.
"It is very important to educate the community here and our future generation," Mr Parippaayillam said.
The association has plans to run cultural and language classes from the centre.
In the Eureka district, the Liberal and National parties have pledged $5 million for upgrades to the Midland Highway on the descent into Buninyong.
After a number of truck accidents, the Buninyong and District Community Association has been crying out for a solution. Their wishlist includes a bypass.
As a short term solution Liberal Eureka candidate Paul Tatchell has proposed funding be spent on an additional lane for the descent into the town centre so trucks can slow down.
"They are coming down two and a half kilometres on a steep incline, it doesn't take much to go wrong," Mr Tatchell said.
"If we know something's bad and we know it's gonna hurt people, don't we have some responsibility to that?"
Barry Fitzgerald and Ian Salathiel from the community association said anything to help the situation is welcomed.
They did not want to see someone seriously hurt before action was taken.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
