Ballarat Hindu Temple & Cultural Center funding secured with Labor and Liberal promises

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Ballarat Indian Community at Ross Creek with Wendouree incumbent Juliana Addison, Ripon candidate Martha Haylet and deputy premier Jacinta Allan. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

No matter what happens at the upcoming state election, the Ballarat Indian community can breathe a sigh of relief as funding for their community centre is secure.

