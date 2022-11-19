The next time you pop a pill, put on makeup, walk on concrete or even sit on the loo, you could be using locally-sourced kaolin.
The new owner of a 50-year-old mine at Pittong (between Linton and Skipton), wants to double the annual amount dug up at the site and also revitalise mines at Trawalla and Lal Lal.
"We're going to increase the production at Pittong from 25,000 tons a year to 50,000," Suvo Strategic Minerals Executive Chair Henk Ludik said.
"It'll create more regional economic opportunities. It's certainly a very exciting time for us."
Suvo bought the three sites in 2021 - and Pittong is the biggest and most active.
"We're going to upgrade the equipment with something more modern, energy efficient and environmentally friendly," the Perth-based mining executive said.
"We're here in Ballarat today to showcase what we're going to do."
Kaolin is a white clay with a high amount of alumina and silicon - and is in increasing demand due its ability to mitigate greenhouse gases.
"Pittong is head and shoulders above the rest because of the quality of its kaolin and its proximity to big centres like Melbourne," Mr Ludik said.
"We're also showcasing revegetation programs done with the local community.
"Instead of revegetating something at the end of a mine's life, we want to do it while the mine is active so we have a positive impact while producing something."
After a mining licence was recently extended, the operation is likely to remain until at least 2045.
Busloads of stakeholders also travelled to Lal Lal Falls Road, where they saw a revegetated kaolin mine known as the Imlal Biorich Diversity Demonstration Project.
"A lot of trees were planted here 15 years ago but we're planning to plant more - especially banksia marginata, which is locally rare now," Gary Featherston from Ballarat Region Treegrowers said.
"We've seen 10 hectares of a former swamp and bare paddock become a place of biodiversity.
"The old mine itself is now a lake. There's a big mob of kangaroos here, echidnas, gliders and small birds.
"We know that if you establish something near water you can maximise the biodiversity."
Mr Ludik said kaolin was an abundant resource globally, but the deposits around the greater Ballarat area were especially high-quality.
"We're looking at a wide range of applications. There's cardboard, paint, fillers, coatings, ceramics," he said.
"The Pittong kaolin is a world-class product.
"And the Lal Lal product is especially high grade. It's suitable for use in pharmaceuticals including tablets.
"It's been checked for arsenic, lead and mercury and it's all well below international level."
He said 60 to 70 percent of their product was sold to the Australian market.
"The rest we export to places like the UK, Europe, China, South East Asia and Japan," Mr Ludik said.
"We've also started discussions with South Africa and India as well."
"Going forward we're also looking at meta-kaolin - an additive for environmentally-friendly cement, which creates fewer greenhouse emissions and a stronger, more chemically-resilient product.
"It's not a novel product. It's been used since the 1960s."
The Pittong site began at a site on the Glenelg Highway as the English China Clays company in 1972 before a multinational French company Imerys bought it in 1999.
"With the amount of kaolin in there, it still has a couple of decades to go," he said.
"And even after that, we have plans for other kinds of mining that can be done there."
Mr Ludik said in some cases, generations of the same families had worked at the mine.
"The mine has a rich history producing kaolin and has supplied over 26 companies around the globe," he said.
"As a commodity used in high value products and an ingredient crucial to helping industrial sectors decarbonise, kaolin is increasing in demand, presenting a great opportunity for the Pittong mine and surrounding community.
"We have a growing environmental social governance focus and are working with research and trial partners to optimise kaolin's application to help decarbonise the world.
"We're also pleased to partner with local organisations and the community to provide assistance and support for a range of initiatives including mountain bike trails, sponsoring reforestation projects and investing in sustainable technologies."
Suvo is looking at holding several open days in 2023.
"The Pittong mine has been a cornerstone of the community for many years and we aim to be an employer of choice for the region," Mr Ludik said.
"We're an ASX-listed company so if the community like what they see, we invite them to become shareholders."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
