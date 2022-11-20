The Courier

Sovereign Hill's new Rare Trades Centre is breathing new life in to disappearing and historic skills

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin McCann demonstrates metal trades to Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon, Ballarat Labor MP Catherine King and Sovereign Hill Board president Craig Fletcher at the opening of the Rare Trades Centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Rare trades and forgotten arts at risk of disappearing in to history now have a new future after the official opening of Sovereign Hill's Rare Trades Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.