Rare trades and forgotten arts at risk of disappearing in to history now have a new future after the official opening of Sovereign Hill's Rare Trades Centre.
The former Gold Museum has undergone a $3.7 million redevelopment to become the Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades and provide a home for artisans from across the country to practice and pass on their skills.
Leather work, silversmithing, wood carving, textile weaving, basket creation, metal armoury, knife making, chair making, stained glass creation, dying, cane fishing rods and locksmithing are among the rare trades being offered in the opening series of workshops for the public.
Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon said the new centre would inspire future generations and keep the arts and skills of the past alive.
"If we don't collectively act now, in 10, 20 or 30 years these trades will not be here," she said.
Ms Quon said the centre would not only offer workshop spaces for artisans to teach and pass on their skills, but hopefully help build new income streams for them.
"This is a new cultural tourism venture not just for Ballarat but for Victoria and we hope over 6000 high-yield visitors will come to Ballarat every year to celebrate new passions in this centre," she said.
Ms Quon also announced that next year, Sovereign Hill's Rare Trades Centre would launch a series of youth scholarships in partnership with Ballarat Jaguar Landrover so students from high schools, from the community and from TAFE can come for a "life changing experience" to connect with artisans and get a feel for what a future in the rare arts and forgotten trades could be.
The centre contains a series of full-equipped workshops, each designed for a different section of trades, along with open spaces and wide views across the city.
The Rare Trades Centre is the first stage of works contained in the 50 year masterplan, launched in November 2020 to celebrate Sovereign Hill's 50th anniversary.
"On that day I articulated our vision ... that by 2040 the Rare Trades Centre would be a globally renowned centre ... responsible for the perpetuation of a number of rare trades including, importantly, heritage building trades and it would have realised a goal that a number of our students would now be engaged professionally full-time in the practice of those trades," Ms Quon said.
She also said artisan practice would draw people to move to Ballarat and be "inexplicably linked to its identity".
Alongside the Rare Trades Centre will be the newly formed Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections, a state-of-the-art archive and research facility. The side-by-side projects will offer opportunities to connect contemporary practice with the richness of the 150,000 pieces held in the collection.
