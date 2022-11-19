Expressions of interest for a beloved community building in the Hepburn Shire area are coming to a close with the sale estimated to go for at least $3.25 million.
The Daylesford community hub, located at 47-51 Vincent Street, was to incorporate a number of council services, including council offices, a library, a co-working space, a customer service desk, and a community auditorium.
However, on July 19 councillors voted in favour of the council officer's recommendations which determined to sell The Rex and to delegate the responsibility of its sale to the council's chief executive officer.
This motion was supported by Cr Don Henderson, Cr Juliet Simpson, Cr Brian Hood and Cr Lesley Hewitt.
An alternative decision was proposed by Cr Tessa Halliday to delay the sale until November 30 to "allow time for an investigative design process" with relevant representatives.
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Cr Tim Drylie and Cr Jen Bray supported Cr Halliday's motion.
However, since it was a 4-3 vote in favour of selling the community hub among councillors, the decision was finalised to sell.
A sale process began several months later. Last month, a Melbourne-based real estate agent was appointed to manage the sale.
"Council invited expressions of interest for licenced real estate agents to recommend the process and manage the sale of The Rex," Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said.
"Fitzroys was appointed in October based on their tender submission."
The Courier contacted Fitzroys to ask who the potential parties interested in the sale might be. However, the real estate firm said they were unable to divulge any information on such matters.
Although they did disclose the predicted purchase price would be at least $3.25 million.
At the meeting in July, the council said they would undertake a planning project that would review possible solutions for staffing accommodation and community facilities that were to be included in the hub.
Mr Thomas said the shire was "now in the initial planning stage" for such replacements.
The iconic building was purchased by the council in 2016 at a cost of $6.345 million.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
