A Sebastopol woman fears it's a matter of time before there is a fatal accident outside her home.
Michelle Bernard said after 16 years of living in Grant Street, she was witnessing "at least five" serious crashes a year.
And she has begun collecting evidence to make her point.
"I'm looking after several grandchildren and I can't let them play out the front of the house. It's unsafe," she said.
"The speed is supposed to be 50km/h but some people just don't pay attention.
"Stop and give-way signs just don't work.
"You need physical things like roundabouts, speed humps... anything."
She paused when she described the sound of the smashes.
"The noise is just horrid," she said.
"When I hear a crash I always go out and check in case someone is hurt.
"I'm scared that someday we're going to go out to an accident out the front - and someone will be killed.
"I just don't want to see that."
The corner of Grant Street and Birdwood Avenue was the scene of a serious crash on Tuesday.
Ms Bernard also expressed concern about irresponsible driving.
"Earlier this year we had a hoon who was doing burnouts in the rain - and popped two tyres on the kerb," she said.
"Then I saw the car coming right towards the loungeroom window where I was sitting.
"I quickly grabbed the boys - and said: Let's go!"
Fortunately the car missed the building - and drove off with two damaged wheels.
"I've just seen so many cars fly through the give way sign on one side," she said.
"Some people don't even stop at the stop sign on the other side either."
The City of Ballarat said it had nominated the intersection for consideration under the Federal Black Spot Program for 2023/2024.
"The City of Ballarat lodges regular submissions to the Federal Black Spot Program, with the goal of reducing the incidence and severity of road trauma," Infrastructure and Environment director Bridget Wetherall said.
"Crash statistics and characteristics from police reports are analysed, with treatment concepts developed to address the specific nature of incidents."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
