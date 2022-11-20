The Courier

Fear over crashes at notorious Sebastopol corner

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
Michelle Bernard is worried about crashes on the corner of Grant Street and Birdwood Avenue, Sebastopol - as well as the safety of Brodie-Lee (11), Tyler (9), Zac (6) and Lincoln (10 months). Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A Sebastopol woman fears it's a matter of time before there is a fatal accident outside her home.

