It seems as though Saturday's Ballarat Cup will be another wet and wild one, with rain and a possible storm forecast for the afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top of 20 degrees for the city, but up to 20 millimetres could also fall across the region along with a possible severe thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
On top of that, a severe weather warning for damaging winds has also been issued by the weather bureau.
"Damaging Winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected to develop over western parts of the warning area early Saturday afternoon - extending to central Victoria, including parts of Melbourne and the Dandenongs, during the late afternoon and evening," the warning said.
"Winds are expected to moderate over the west later Saturday afternoon, and over central Victoria later Saturday evening.
"Locations which may be affected include Hamilton, Kyneton, Ballarat, Daylesford, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh."
Northerly winds will strengthen over Victoria from the west during Saturday, ahead of a cold front. The front is expected to move eastwards through western Victoria during Saturday afternoon and central districts later in the evening. Winds will shift westerly and moderate following the passage of the front.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 pm AEDT Friday.
