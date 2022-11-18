The Courier

Ballarat family violence expert call on all to end 'secret' discrimination

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
November 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Breaking 'secret' discrimination: all have role to play to keep community safe, expert says

Neighbours have stopped talking because they have seen police cars in the driveway. Women have been sacked from work, deemed a health and safety issue.

