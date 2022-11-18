Breaking 'secret' discrimination: all have role to play to keep community safe, expert says

Neighbours have stopped talking because they have seen police cars in the driveway. Women have been sacked from work, deemed a health and safety issue.
These are forms of discrimination and disconnection against family violence survivors that must end to make our communities safer, a leading Ballarat expert in the field says.
Associate Professor Elisa Zentveld said there was still a lot of facets that need to improve on a complex issue in society to better protect women and children who had been experiencing family violence.
She is urging everyone to show more understanding, without judging victims, in what was a key time for reflection: November 18 was White Ribbon Day; November 25 is the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women; the festive season, often a high-risk time for violence, was fast approaching.
She said while perpetrators must certainly be held responsible and to account for their actions that we, as a society, were contributing to secrecy with blatant and subconscious silencing victims.
"One of the complex aspects of family violence was the concept victims should just leave. The risk of violence increases five-fold when they leave. Discrimination or silencing keeps them returning to unsafe homes," Associate Professor Zentveld said.
"Largely, people don't want to talk. They fear others will ostracise them or their children. We have a lot of focus as a society to not discriminate based on sexuality or race but it is distressing when there is discrimination against victims of family violence."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat has one of the state's highest rates of family violence common assault, about 12 per cent higher than the Victorian average, according to The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs report.
Associate Professor Zentveld has taken up a new role within Federation University to research and inform strategies to mitigate family violence, this is with a focus on rural and regional communities. She said the university had recognised the critical importance to help drive positive change.
"If we make family violence not a silent topic, we need to tell people they won't fear discrimination and disconnection," Associate Professor Zentveld said. "If we change the cycle, the prospects are better for women. Family violence is often called the perfect crime: the victim protects the perpetrator."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.