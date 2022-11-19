Where will the change start? With us.

In Australia, a woman is killed by a current or former partner every nine days. Criminalising controlling behaviour will help prevent the escalation of abuse.
It's been six years since the Royal Commission into Family Violence considered the introduction of a stand-alone offence for coercive control.
The state government decided against it despite the commission recognising controlling behaviour increased the likelihood of victims being killed or seriously injured.
The stories of stalking, emotional, psychological and financial control are legion but these are also the forms of abuse most often not reported let alone making it into the justice system. But the results can be the same; lives left impossibly hemmed in by fear.
Despite Victoria being the only state or territory to have held a royal commission into family violence, it appears to be no closer to following the lead on coercive control.
In our neighbouring state, those who carry out repeated abusive behaviours with the intent to coerce or control will be jailed for seven years.
And while Victoria Police officers are trained to recognise coercive control, there are fears our criminal justice system doesn't include the "full experience" of domestic violence.
It's widely reported that homicides are often preceded by histories of other forms of coercive and controlling behaviour.
Victoria needs to act fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.