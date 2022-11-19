The Courier

Ballarat Cup 2022: Live coverage, race times, fashions

By The Courier
Updated November 19 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can't get to the Cup? Follow our live coverage right here

We are live from the Ballarat Turf Club in Mount Rowan for the 2022 Ballarat Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.