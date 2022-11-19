Can't get to the Cup? Follow our live coverage right here

We are live from the Ballarat Turf Club in Mount Rowan for the 2022 Ballarat Cup.
Despite some gloomy weather, big crowds are expected for the first big meet post-COVID.
Keep an eye on our live blog below - it may take a moment to load up - for all the action and colour.
Gates open at 11am, and the big race is at 4.20pm, with several local horses in the running.
While there's no Fashions on the Field, there's still a virtual competition using the hashtag #ballaratfashions to be in the running for prizes like a night at The Views in Melbourne.
Keep an eye on thecourier.com.au for a full fashion gallery tonight.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.