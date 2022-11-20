Culturally safe and accessible mental health programs, racism, education support and improved public transport are key issues that multicultural youth in Ballarat want political parties to address whoever wins this week's state election.
Angeli Atuesta, who hails from Colombia, and Albert Mumba who moved from Zimbabwe two years ago, know the challenges that young people from diverse backgrounds face.
The pair, who work with the Centre for Multicultural Youth in Ballarat, both identify mental health as a key challenge for the people they work with.
The CMY runs the tiaal mi goa group, in collaboration with headspace, to support the mental health of young people from multicultural backgrounds. Tiaal mi goa roughly translates to good mental health in South Sudanese language, but there is no actual translation of mental health in that community and a mental health stigma still exists.
"We notice the young people in this group really talk about the lack of services available in regional areas," Ms Atuesta said.
"Therapists and professionals need to have training around cultural awareness to understand some of these things. There's a lot of stigma around mental health so we need to create a space where young people feel culturally safe, where they can express culture," she said.
Mr Mumba said there was a need for targeted recruitment and training for people from African communities to become mental health workers.
"Youth come to me and say they are talking to a person who doesn't understand where they come from, so any initiative to train people from African communities to work in mental health will help."
Funding anti-racism and inclusion programs would also help young people, and improve their mental health and connectedness with the wider community.
"We recently started the Speak Up project to speak up for gender equity, promote healthy relationships, respectful relationships and both understanding and challenging gender stereotypes in the community," Ms Atuesta said.
"If you come from a more conservative culture. those things are very hard to talk about. Volunteers will be trained and hopefully become leaders in their own community and spark those conversations, but there's a need for funding as this affects not only families but the whole community."
They also called for better advice on post-school employment and study options and better public transport to reduce isolation of young people and improve their opportunities for education and jobs.
Mr Mumba, who arrived in Australia speaking no English and knowing no-one, hopes the next state government might also consider funding more mentorship programs for new arrivals and offering after-school tutoring programs to help students catch up to their peers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Mumba had two mentors through Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council and Ballarat African Association who helped him settle in when he arrived.
"They helped me learn English, helped me decide what I want to do with my career options, socially, economically and everything they helped me."
"When I arrived here I didn't know what I wanted. In 2020 I arrived just before the pandemic, I had no idea what I wanted, a had that fear of going out and talking to people because I couldn't even say hello but with my mentors help ... now I'm a youth worker and I love it.
"I can relate to students and what they are going through because I'm around the same age, passionate about it and I know with the right supports we can help them."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.