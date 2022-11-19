Sunbury's push for Ballarat Football Netball League finals has received another off-season boost with Cody Brand rejoining the club directly from the AFL system.
Brand, 20, has signed with the Lions after being delisted by Essendon at the end of the 2022 season.
The 195cm defender joined the Bombers with pick 53 in the 2020 national draft but never made an AFL appearance. He played 17 games in the VFL last season, averaging 12 disposals a match.
After playing his junior football with the Macedon Cats, Brand joined the Lions in 2018, playing in the under-18.5 grand final in his first year, before going on to make his BFNL senior debut in 2019.
Brand is the son of Sunbury great and new football manager Ashley Brand.
Brand is the Lions' third signing for 2023, alongside Josiah Garisto and Rivva Karpany.
Garisto joins from Avondale Heights in the Essendon District Football League where he shone as a rebounding backman and intercept mark and was named among the best in seven of his 16 games last season.
Karpany was a member of the Port Adelaide Academy and played for Coburg in the VFL and is billed as a player who possesses top-end speed and tackle pressure.
The Lions have lost captain Daniel Toman, who will re-join his junior club Woodend-Hesket in the Riddell District Football League alongside his brother Ben.
In 2022, Daniel Toman ranked second in the BFNL for disposals, averaging 35.77 a game.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
