The Courier

Former AFL defender rejoins Sunbury for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated November 19 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 12:10pm
Sunbury has landed another big recruit. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Sunbury's push for Ballarat Football Netball League finals has received another off-season boost with Cody Brand rejoining the club directly from the AFL system.

Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

