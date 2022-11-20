The sheer joy on the faces of children as they enjoy all the activities of the Cops N Kids Camp in Ballarat is all the reward that organiser John Moloney needs.
The annual Cops N Kids Camp held over the weekend saw more than 40 children with life threatening illnesses, or whose siblings have life threatening illnesses, come together to enjoy an action-packed schedule of activities.
It is the 25th Cops N Kids Camp that has run, and the first since 2019 as the past two were cancelled because of COVID.
"If someone said to us (when we started) that you will be doing this in 25 years we would have thought they were on some sort of material that will not do you too much good in life," Mr Moloney said.
"We pinch ourselves we are still lucky enough to do it and have the support of the community. We can give up our time, effort and energy but it's the community that allow this to happen.
"You can never explain to people that feeling of seeing what happens and the sheer joy of the smiles on the kids faces is fantastic."
Over that time hundreds of children have participated, with some returning as adult volunteers in later years.
This year participants enjoyed helicopter rides, jumping castle, a mobile zoo, face painting and finger painting at Ballarat Airport, trampolining at Extreme Bounce, movies at Regent Cinema, swimming at Federation University, Sovereign Hill, tenpin bowling and time at Ballarat Wildlife Park.
One of the highlights for children was riding in the convey through town in a police car with the lights flashing and sirens blaring as people stopped on the streets to wave at them as they went past.
IN OTHER NEWS
Volunteers including police officers and their families care for the children, allowing their parents to stay home and spend time with other family members.
"We give them a break and we look after their child up here for the four days so they can have a bit of quality time back with other children or family members ... some respite from a life that often revolves around hospital," Mr Moloney said.
"And it's a real highlight for the (police) members to have a break away from their everyday roles in life, to get out and do something like this."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.