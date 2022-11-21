The Courier

Grampians Health rolls out mental health first aid training for staff

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health staff have been keen to sign up for mental health first aid training. File picture

Scores of Grampians Health employees have undergone mental health first aid training so they can provide initial support for families, friends and colleagues who might need mental health assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.