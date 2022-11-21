Grampians Health rolls out mental health first aid training for staff

Scores of Grampians Health employees have undergone mental health first aid training so they can provide initial support for families, friends and colleagues who might need mental health assistance.
With burnout, stress and the challenges of working in healthcare over the past few years in mind, as well as the incidence of mental health conditions in the community, more than 175 staff across different Grampians Health locations have volunteered to complete the 12-hour training course over recent months.
"Mental well-being is an integral part of one's health and building our capacity to identify early signs will ensure that those experiencing with mental health challenges get the timely support needed," said Grampians Health director of health, safety and wellbeing Chrissie Stone.
"Through this course, the participants will learn to identify the signs and symptoms of mental health problems, where to get help and the kind of help that is backed by research to be effective."
People know they are not clinicians and can't diagnose but they want to feel confident to have that further conversation and know they are not going to get it wrong and what the next step is- Claire Woods
Like other forms of first aid, mental health first aid involves giving help to a person developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of an existing mental health problem, or is going through a mental health crisis, until the appropriate professional help is received or the crisis resolves.
The 12-hour course, delivered across two days, is conducted by Grampians Health employees who have completed an instructor rating.
It does not teach people to diagnose mental health problems and is designed to help identify what is occurring and to help the person to seek further help.
Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods said the training was offered because staff requested it.
"There is evidence on how programs like RUOK? and programs from suicide prevention organisations have really struck a cord with people and they want to ... get a bit of confidence to have that conversation to build on that," Ms Woods said.
"People know they are not clinicians and can't diagnose but they want to feel confident to have that further conversation and know they are not going to get it wrong and what the next step is."
Ms Woods said the mental health system nation-wide was not always easy to navigate, and it was often difficult for people to find where and how to link a family member, friend or colleague needing mental health support with the organisations that could help.
The mental health first aid training provides the skills to support a person with mental health needs, and the knowledge of where and how to refer them.
IN OTHER NEWS
"One of the things we are seeing now, almost at the end of year three of COVID, is that people are feeling the pressure of the last three years and the fact that we thought COVID would be over but it is still very much with us," Ms Woods said.
"We know that feeling for people cannot just be fixed, but we think that rather than sending a consistent message of 'work harder at making yourself well' which is not always a constructive message, this is a way that people can engage in some education, learn about this, support family, friends and colleagues and hopefully take something away from course themselves.
"We are very conscious that we don't want to make our workforce feel like if they are not okay it's only their problem to solve ... it is about how we can put a range of supports around our people."
The MHFA course has been conducted at Grampians Health in Ballarat, Stawell, Horsham and Dimboola and will soon run in Edenhope.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.