Ballarat jockey John Allen has combined with Bankers Choice to win his third Ballarat Cup.
Allen adds to his victories in Kiwia in 2018 and 2019.
Trained by Michael Moroney, Bankers Choice plotted a course down the middle of the track to race away and claim the $500,000 prize.
For Moroney, it was his first success in the race, but one he was extremely pleased to add to his regime.
Bankers Choice started second favourite.
Favourite Atishu finished second.
Result:
