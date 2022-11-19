The Courier

Ballarat Cup 2022: Third win for local jockey John Allen on Bankers Choice

Updated November 19 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
John Allen, aboard Bankers Choice, wins the 2022 Ballarat Cup. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat jockey John Allen has combined with Bankers Choice to win his third Ballarat Cup.

Local News

