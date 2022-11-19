Batten down the hatches: thunderstorm and hail warning issued

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the western district, including Ballarat.
A trough and a cold front over eastern SA is advancing across western Victoria this afternoon, forecast to reach eastern Victoria and the western slopes of the Divide later tonight.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, locally destructive and damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Mallee, South West, Northern Country and parts of the Central, North Central and Wimmera districts.
Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Horsham, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Shepparton, Maryborough and Ballarat.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
* Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Stay indoors and away from windows.
* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
* Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 8:55 pm.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.
In an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.
Never drive through flood water.
