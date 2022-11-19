The Courier

Batten down the hatches: thunderstorm and hail warning issued

Updated November 19 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 6:10pm
Storm clouds over Lake Wendouree. File image

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the western district, including Ballarat.

