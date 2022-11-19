Bankers Choice puts John Allen in elite Ballarat Cup company

John Allen put his name alongside some of the all-time great jockeys by capturing his third Ballarat Cup on Bankers Choice on Saturday.
The Ballarat-based Allen now has three hometown cups to his name after going back-to-back on Kiwia in 2018 and 2019.
This time he combined with Flemington trainer Michael Moroney to land the listed $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m, with the well supported Bankers Choice ($3.10) too strong for favourite Atishu ($2.70). Sirileo Miss ($14) was third.
Allen is the first jockey to win the race three times since Brad Rawiller, who went on to land a fourth, completed a hattrick in 2012.
He joins the likes of Harry White, Pat Hyland and Rod Griffiths with their names on the Cup honour roll three times.
While Bankers Choice went to the line a comfortable 2.25 lengths clear, giving Allen plenty of time to give a victory salute, he was not always confident about the outcome.
And neither was Moroney, who admitted he was little concerned when Allen had to give the five-year-old a hurry up on the bend.
Allen also expressed that he was a little worried before straightening for home.
"It went to plan early, he began really well, relaxed well. When I started to improve at the 600 metres, his wheels started to paddle a little bit and I was worried.
"But once I got stuck into him and asked him to respond, he really did pick up for me. He got out on the better ground and was too strong," Allen said.
Bankers Choice joined Moroney's stable early this year after winning five of his latest six starts in New Zealand. The Ballarat Cup was his ninth Australian start and first win.
Moroney said Bankers Choice was "very smart", but a bit quirky. "He's got real ability and it's just been a matter of getting things right.
"I was worried about him in the early part of the spring. He just wasn't looking right and working a bit below average for him, but he did turn the corner later in the spring like a few of my team.
"He'll go to the paddock now and he can go to Sydney again for the autumn," he said.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
