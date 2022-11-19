Ballarat trainer Andrew Noblet is confident his mare All About Eve is good enough to win a black-type race.
He made the call after the four-year-old made it two wins on end in the A Grade Sheds Benchmark70 Handicap, 1100m, in Ballarat on Saturday.
All About Eve ($5.50) finished over the top of Screwed Down ($6.50), with Rigel Star ($21) third.
Noblet was particularly pleased with the way she handled the rain-affecting track.
"She was really good in the ground.
"That was the only doubt going into it.
"She got the job done," he said.
All About Eve has won three of 11 starts, with back-to-back wins in Ballarat at her only two starts since a lengthy break.
Noblet said she had returned in great order, with giving her plenty of time to get over any issues making the difference.
He said while he did not have any particular targets in mind he thought a black-type race was within reach for her.
All About Eve was the first leg of a winning double for jockey John Allen. who went on to take out the Ballarat Cup on Bankers Choice.
