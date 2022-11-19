Mornington trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman linked up with jockey Ben Melham to land a double in Ballarat on Saturday.
They book-ended the meeting, winning the first and last events on the 10-race card.
The double provided a consolation for Melham on his former home track, with him missing out on a Cup rider after Polly Grey was scratched.
The Freedmans and Melham launched the meeting with Hypothetical ($2 favourite) in the Ritchies IGA Mares Benchmark78 Handicap, 1200m - giving the promising four-year-old mare her fourth win in six career starts.
This gave Melham the first look at the track, with him predicting it would be downgraded if the rain continued, which it was.
The stable then produced Green Fly ($7.50) in the The Haymarket Benchmark84 Handicap, 1400m.
Having just its second Australian start, the import finished over short=rpiced favourite Detonator Jack ($2.050
