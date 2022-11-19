The Courier

Cup Day review: Wilde enjoys quinella in 3yo feature

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:00pm
A happy bunch of owners after Shuriken's success in thJohn Jens VOBIS Gold Eureka Stockade. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos.

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde produced the quinella in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Eureka Stockade for three-year-olds, 1400m, in Ballarat on Saturday.

