Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde produced the quinella in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Eureka Stockade for three-year-olds, 1400m, in Ballarat on Saturday.
Shuriken ($5.50) took the honours from Street Delight ($10), with less than a length separating the stablemates.
Kings Consort ($4) came from last, after losing touch with the leading five runners, to get third.
"It's great to be a part of these races," Wilde said.
"They are quite lucrative and these horses fitted the criteria.
"We thought it was a lovely race for them and with the rain coming that probably went in their favour a little bit," he said.
"They are proven on wet tracks. Street Delight is and we galloped the other horse on a wet track and he went really well.
"We thought they would run well and they did."
Shuriken is now the winner of two of only three starts, with it having won at Casterton on debut.
Winning jockey Dean Yendall said the question going into the race had been whether Shuriken would like the ground and handle it and whether he would do everything right. He did.
"He was very green up the straight, with a bit of wind there, so we pushed through the havoc into the straight and I think he was in for the fight there when the other horse put the acid on me."
While Wilde has his main stable in Warrnambool, he also has boxes in Ballarat.
There was some drama before the running of the Eureka Stockade.
Stewards reported that the race was delayed for three minutes because of a piece of railing requiring re-alignment 100 metres from the start.
The issue arose as wind speeds increased at the track.
Once the repair was made, there were no more track-related issues for the day.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
