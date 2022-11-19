Cranbourne trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, and Lloyd Kennewell will shortly be packing their bags for the Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast in January.
They confirmed plans after taking out Magic Millions age features in Ballarat on Saturday.
Busuttin and Young captured their second $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m, in a row with first-starter Sunsource ($11).
Busuttin said Sunsource would be prepared for the $2m Magic Millions 2yo Classic at the Gold Coast on January 14.
"We'll certainly pack our bags and get up there.
"We won't get ahead of ourselves, but we've got a runner in the race now," Busuttin said.
"He'll definitely have one run, maybe two beforehand as he's a big, gross colt.
"Obviously now he's in the race with the prizemoney that takes the pressure off.
"He can have a little let-up now," he said.
Sunsource was slow to get going and settled at the back of the field, but jockey Daniel Moor was not too concerned.
"He was slow out, but that was due to his perfect behaviour really. He stood there best in the barriers.
"I wasn't in a rush to drive this horse because I know how much ability he has, and that's good ability."
Pure Paradise ($8.50) was almost two lengths back in second, with Dunbenenko ($18) a close up third.
Sunsource was the first leg of a riding double for Moor, who won with Fifth Position ($18) for trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent junior in the Global Turf Benchmark84 Handicap, 2000m.
Kennewell saddled up Direct ($6.50) for a victory in the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo and 4yo Classic, 1100m.
He will now be set for the $1m Magic Millions Snippets on January 14.
Being gelding appears to have been the key to Direct delivering on his promise.
He has won all three starts since surgery.
Kennewell Direct was a progressive four-year-old. with four wins to his name.
"We'll head up there, he likes a bit of the warm weather and we can enjoy it with a nice team that will be going up there."
That will include Pure Paradise after his second in the 2yo classic.
A Little Deep ($5 favourite) and Penthouse ($7.,50) filled the minor placing in the 3yo and 4yo classic.
Kennewell has also experienced multiple success in Magic Millions features on Ballarat Cup Day.
He won the 2yo classic with La Pomme De Pin in 2017.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.