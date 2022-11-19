Runners hit the course for Ballarat Foundation's 2022 Run for a Cause

Hundreds of people are defying the wind and the wet conditions to run and walk their way around Victoria Park to support vulnerable Ballarat families through this year's Run for a Cause.
Even a slight change of course after Saturday night's storm, which dumped 28.6mm of rain on the already sodden city, can not dampen their enthusiasm as they tackle courses ranging from the 1km children's dash to the 10km.
Runners in the 10km event hit the course at 8am with the 1km children's dash next to leave the starting line at 9.40am followed with competitors in the 5km run and walk at 10am.
It is the first time that the Ballarat Foundation Run for a Cause has been held in person in three years, with the past two events held virtually during the pandemic.
All proceeds from this year's Run for a Cause will support Ballarat's long-running Christmas appeal.
Following the new partnership between the Ballarat Foundation and 3BA 102.3FM, it was decided the cause in focus would be the Ballarat Christmas Appeal, previously known as the 3BA Christmas Appeal.
Funds raised will be distributed through four Ballarat charities to support people experiencing hardship during the Christmas period.
