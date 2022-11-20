Rain has swayed yet another Ballarat Cricket Association round with Mt Clear and Napoleons-Sebastopol forced to settle for a draw despite both being potentially just balls away from a positive result.
After a delayed start, the Mounties needed seven runs for first innings points with only one wicket in hand before a fatal band of showers arrived on Saturday evening.
Matt Goonan (89) was a lone contributor for Mt Clear, before his departure at 6-150 began a downfall.
Naps-Sebas snared three wickets for five runs to set the stage for a dramatic finish, with Dylan Price (4-17) the pick of the bowlers.
At Buninyong, the weather broke enough to allow Darley to take the two wickets it needed for an outright win.
Madushanka Ekanayaka snared the final scalps to finish with figures of 6-20 as Buninyong sunk to 30 all out in its second innings.
Wendouree and Ballarat-Redan settled for a draw after only 38 overs were bowled on the second day, in which the Red Caps took just two wickets and the Two Swords looked unlikely to reach the target of 262 under the looming threat of more rain.
Jayden Hayes (60) top scored for Ballarat-Redan while captain Zac Jenkins finished unbeaten on 51.
Play between Golden Point and East Ballarat was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Sunday's three one-day matches were also abandoned.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
