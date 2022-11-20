The Courier

Rain ruins end to thriller, Lions snare outright win | Ballarat Cricket Association rd 6 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated November 20 2022 - 1:31pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Goonan, pictured last season, top scored for Mt Clear with 85. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Rain has swayed yet another Ballarat Cricket Association round with Mt Clear and Napoleons-Sebastopol forced to settle for a draw despite both being potentially just balls away from a positive result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.