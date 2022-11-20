While one expert has said the answer to the region's crumbling road network is to have an overhaul of VicRoads, another has said he did not believe the solution was so simple.
Under the CRB each part of Victoria was more or less autonomous, with local priorities and expertise. It was eradicated and replaced by the Road Construction Authority in 1983, which then merged with the Road Traffic Authority in 1989 to become VicRoads.
The state government then created Regional Roads Victoria in 2018 as a subdivision of VicRoads dedicated to the non-metro road network.
"Back in those days they used to have local crews dotted all around the south-west, all dedicated to maintenance in their specific area," Mr Couch said.
However, Lance Midgley, a former Ballarat-based VicRoads employee, who served as the organisation's regional director for Western Victoria for 10 years, said funding is the key requirement needed to improve roads.
"The problem with roads is water and when you get too much water, such as in floods, it's very difficult to keep them properly maintained," Mr Midgley said.
"There's only so much you can do and you do the best you can with the money that's available and that's always one of the issues, whether or not sufficient funding is available to maintain our roads properly."
When asked his opinion on the benefits reintroducing the CRB could bring he said he was "unsure" such a measure would be of any help without adequate money.
"I think the implication is if the Country Roads Board comes back, there'd be a real focus on country roads but would the government fund that board?" Mr Midgley said.
"There seems to be a lot more money going into metropolitan major works, which clearly is where a lot of the demand is, so it's a matter of priorities, where do you put your priorities?"
He said what was required to solve the city's road woes is an "urgent funding injection".
"That's what we need at the moment. Whether or not the Country Roads Board is re established I'm not so sure that is the answer," Mr Midgley said.
"It'd be nice in name but it's all in a matter of would they be properly funded?"
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
