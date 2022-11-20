The Courier
Have Your Say

Former VicRoads regional director says an 'urgent funding injection' needed to improve Ballarat roads

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former VicRoads regional director for Western Victoria Lance Midgley says reestablishing the Country Roads Board will not be effective without adequate funding. Picture by Nickolas Bird.

While one expert has said the answer to the region's crumbling road network is to have an overhaul of VicRoads, another has said he did not believe the solution was so simple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.