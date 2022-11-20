The Courier

Jenna Bruton bows out of AFLW premiership race

Updated November 20 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Jenna Bruton gets a kick away during North Melbourne's preliminary final loss against Melbourne. Picture by Getty Images.

A superb season has come to an end for Jenna Bruton and her North Melbourne teammates after the Roos suffered a 17-point preliminary final loss to Melbourne on Saturday.

