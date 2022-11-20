A superb season has come to an end for Jenna Bruton and her North Melbourne teammates after the Roos suffered a 17-point preliminary final loss to Melbourne on Saturday.
The Trentham export finished with 17 disposals and three tackles as the Demons wore the bruises of a physical contest to book their spot in a second-consecutive grand final with the 5.3 (33) to 2.4 (16) win.
GWV Rebels product Maggie Caris was named as an emergency for Melbourne.
Bruton's attention now shifts to W Awards on Tuesday night having been named as part of the initial All-Australian squad, alongside Ballarat's Amy McDonald and former GWV Rebels captain Lauren Butler.
Fellow Rebels graduate Paige Scott is in the running for the Rising Star award after her round one nomination.
Scott joined Essendon with pick eight of this year's draft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.