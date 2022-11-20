A field of competitors boasting two Olympic runners is something few charity fun runs can claim but it helped Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause make a triumphant return.
As Olympians Steven Moneghetti and Lisa Weightman took on the 10km run alongside hundreds of other competitors, Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said it would help boost the event and awareness of the charities it supports.
"It was incredible to have two Olympians competing in the 10km ... and I think it says a lot about those people giving back to the community but also helping raise awareness of both the event and the work the Ballarat Foundation does," Mr Eales said.
"We are indebted to both of them. It was fantastic to have those calibre of runners."
About 750 people registered to take part in the 2022 Run for a Cause, the first physical event in two years, but rain and wind kept some away on the day.
Event organisers were up early to assess the course at 5am following Saturday night's downpour, and an alteration had to be made to the course to ensure the event could go ahead.
As a result, the 10km runners ended up running a little further than planned.
"Taking in to consideration the safety of everyone involved, we made that decision to alter the course so the event could still go ahead," Mr Eales said.
Despite the challenges the event managed to raise $25,000 to $30,000 to support the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"We had a goal for the Ballarat Christmas Appeal generally to raise a minimum of $50,000 and more than half of that has been raised in one day through Run for a Cause and that's an incredible support that can be delivered directly to Ballarat families," Mr Eales said.
"What this event proves is there's a great connection that exists between the community of Ballarat and supporting those who are in need at this time of year. The fact people still come out in great numbers given the conditions ... says a lot about our community."
Donations to the Ballarat Christmas Appeal will be split between the four charity recipients - The Salvation Army, Uniting Ballarat, St Vincent De Paul Ballarat and Anglicare Ballarat - to support families in need.
"It's really important for the community to understand that when they give to the Ballarat Christmas Appeal, or just give to the Ballarat Foundation, every dollar stays in the local community helping local families and people in need.
"What we have seen is people loud and clear saying that's what they believe in and for us that's really reaffirming."
