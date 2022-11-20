The Courier

Run for a Cause 2022: Runners unite to help support Ballarat families in need at Christmas

By Michelle Smith
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
Vincent Ng raises his arms in victory after finishing the McGrath 10km run. Pictures by Adam Trafford

A field of competitors boasting two Olympic runners is something few charity fun runs can claim but it helped Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause make a triumphant return.

