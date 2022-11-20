The Courier

Run for a Cause: Photo galleries of the 2022 event

Updated November 20 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of runners pounded the streets around Victoria Park for the Federation University Run for a Cause supporting the Ballarat Foundation and Ballarat Christmas Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.