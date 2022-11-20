Hundreds of runners pounded the streets around Victoria Park for the Federation University Run for a Cause supporting the Ballarat Foundation and Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
It was a challenging day for runners with a mix of sun, rain and wind and a last-minute course change to avoid flooded sections of the park.
Despite the difficulties, it was a case of the Ballarat community coming together to support those who need an extra hand at Christmas.
OTHER GALLERIES
Funds raised from the day will be divided among the four charities supported through the Ballarat Christmas Appeal - The Salvation Army, Uniting Ballarat, St Vincent De Paul, Ballarat and Anglicare Ballarat - to help make Christmas brighter for those struggling in the lead-up to Christmas.
Photographer Adam Trafford was out on the course getting pictures of as many of the runners as possible.
Check out the galleries of the McGrath 10km run, the Showbiz Cinemas 5km and the Kids Dash and see if you can find yourself, or friends, who took part in this great event.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.