A Ballarat man has been left dumbfounded after he discovered his home had been lived in while he was away along with $18,000 worth of his belongings gone.
Dwaynne Taylor, 42, had arrived at his Lake Wendouree residence with his girlfriend on November 18 after travelling down from Echuca when he saw two people fleeing his backyard.
"It was about 10:30pm; I opened the roller door and I saw my television, my washing machine, my toolkit, my laptop and most of my electronics weren't there," Mr Taylor said.
"They really tried to swipe all they could.
"I saw two people running out the back of my house and that was really frightening."
He said having his tool kit raided especially had him feeling the most distraught.
"It took me 20 years to build it up and to have someone pinch my stuff is just terrible."
However, what shocked Mr Taylor even more was finding out someone had showered in his bathroom and eaten his food.
"I'm sure someone was in the house because my shower head was adjusted for someone who is about five foot and I'm six foot," he said.
"There was also food left out on the kitchen counter that I didn't put there."
Mr Taylor in such a state reached out to his friends for his assistance however, the trio were unable to catch the culprits.
"They're both truck drivers and I thought we might be able to catch them but we were too late," he said.
Mr Taylor said the whole ordeal had him perplexed having believed everything on his street was relatively "okay".
"I moved to Echuca for a new job and I had been down there for about 12 weeks and last month when I last came back to Ballarat everything seemed fine," he said.
He said he was not "holding his breath" to have his items returned.
"I'll just have to rebuild and get on with life," he said.
The full details of the incident are still being investigated. Ballarat police attended the scene on Friday night.
Neighbours of Mr Taylor were asked whether they had noticed anything suspicious in the suburb.
Ballarat police have been contacted for comment.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
